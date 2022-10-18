NLCS: Baseball Wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Weighs in on 2022 Phillies

CBS Survivor legend (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains) and baseball wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick returns to the Jack Vita Show to talk some baseball!

Stephenie's husband, Kyle Kendrick, won a World Series as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, and was a member of the Phillies throughout their golden era of baseball, when they won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011. Over the weekend, the Phillies closed out game four of the National League Division Series, defeating the Atlanta Braves 8-3 at Citizens Bank Park, clinching their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010.

Stephenie shares about her weekend in Philly with Kyle and their kids, and watching Saturday's historic game from a suite with other former Phillies players and their wives. She also reflects on fun memories from the Phillies' run over a decade ago, her favorite ballparks to visit, and discusses the 2022 Phillies, and her optimism for the team entering the NLCS, beginning Tuesday night, against the San Diego Padres.

Follow Stephenie on Instagram ( @steph_lagrossa_kendrick ) and on Twitter ( @stephlagrossa38 ) for more from the Survivor great!

