Skip to main content
NLCS: Baseball Wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Weighs in on 2022 Phillies

NLCS: Baseball Wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Weighs in on 2022 Phillies

Three-time Survivor star and baseball wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick visits the Jack Vita Show to talk Philadelphia Phillies. Stephenie was on-hand for game four of the National League Division Series Saturday, to see the Phillies clinch their first trip to the National League Division Series since 2010.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three-time Survivor star and baseball wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick visits the Jack Vita Show to talk Philadelphia Phillies. Stephenie was on-hand for game four of the National League Division Series Saturday, to see the Phillies clinch their first trip to the National League Division Series since 2010.

CBS Survivor legend (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains) and baseball wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick returns to the Jack Vita Show to talk some baseball!

Stephenie's husband, Kyle Kendrick, won a World Series as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, and was a member of the Phillies throughout their golden era of baseball, when they won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011. Over the weekend, the Phillies closed out game four of the National League Division Series, defeating the Atlanta Braves 8-3 at Citizens Bank Park, clinching their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010.

Stephenie shares about her weekend in Philly with Kyle and their kids, and watching Saturday's historic game from a suite with other former Phillies players and their wives. She also reflects on fun memories from the Phillies' run over a decade ago, her favorite ballparks to visit, and discusses the 2022 Phillies, and her optimism for the team entering the NLCS, beginning Tuesday night, against the San Diego Padres.

Follow Stephenie on Instagram (@steph_lagrossa_kendrick) and on Twitter (@stephlagrossa38) for more from the Survivor great!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19240364_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

NLCS: Baseball Wife Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Weighs in on 2022 Phillies

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19248720_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Post ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups for Tuesday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19251331_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Myles Straw, Guardians Play Football with Yankees Fans During Game 5 Rain Delay

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19251243_168388303_lowres
News

ALDS: Game 5 of Cleveland Guardians, NY Yankees Series Postponed to Tuesday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19248365_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Release ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19248285_168388303_lowres
News

Gerrit Cole Grits Yankees to 4-2 Game 4 Win, Forces Game 5 vs. Guardians

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19159181_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League Cy Young Award Candidates

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19243428_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19244186_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Will Meet in NLCS

By Jack Vita