Riley Greene Makes Some Impressive Detroit Tigers History of the Last Decade with Latest Blast
Playing in their home opener on Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers toppled the Chicago White Sox 7-4 at Comerica Park. With the win, the Tigers are now 3-4 while the loss drops the White Sox to 2-5.
The Tigers hit three home runs in the win, with Kerry Carpenter hitting two and Riley Greene hitting one. Greene's was his third of the year and made some unique team history of the last decade.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
At 114.3 mph, Riley Greene’s home run is the Tigers’ 3rd-hardest hit HR under Statcast (2015), behind only:
5/27/21 Jonathan Schoop: 115.3 mph
10/1/16 Justin Upton: 114.4 mph
Greene, 24, is one of the ascending players in the league, hitting .344 through the first seven games of the campaign. He hit .262 a season ago with 24 homers and 74 RBIs, doing it all in 137 games. He played just 99 in 2023 as injuries have been a bit of a problem for him early in his career.
After making the playoffs a season ago, the Tigers are also one of the ascending teams in the American League. They finished third in the American League Central last season but boast the reigning Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal and went out and added Jack Flaherty in free agency, who earned the win on Friday.
The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Davis Martin, 28, will take the mound for the White Sox while Reese Olson is on the hill for the Tigers.
