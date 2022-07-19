Skip to main content
How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: TV Times, Streaming, Starting Lineups

Here's a full breakdown of how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game held in Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday night, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980. 

The American League has won the past eight games and 20 out of the last 24 contests, but this year, the National League has plenty of sluggers ready to reverse the tide.

We broke down the schedule for you complete with TV times and live streams, so you don't miss your favorite players battling for the win.

2022 MLB All-Star Game Schedule

  • When: Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, Calif.
  • TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV

While the American League is used to dominating the game, the National League consists of seven players on the roster who have at least 20 home runs this season including Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley and New York Mets' Pete Alonso. 

Below are the full starting lineups for each league.

American League starting lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani — Angels
  2. RF Aaron Judge — Yankees
  3. 3B Rafael Devers — Red Sox
  4. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Blue Jays
  5. LF Giancarlo Stanton — Yankees
  6. CF Byron Buxton — Twins
  7. SS Tim Anderson — White Sox
  8. 2B Andrês Gimênez — Guardians
  9. C Alejandro Kirk — Blue Jays

SP Shane McClanahan — Rays

National League starting lineup

  1. RF Ronald Acuña Jr. — Braves
  2. CF Mookie Betts — Dodgers
  3. 3B Manny Machado — Padres
  4. 1B Paul Goldschmidt — Cardinals
  5. SS Trea Turner — Dodgers
  6. C Willson Contreras — Cubs
  7. DH William Contreras — Braves
  8. LF Joc Pederson — Giants
  9. 2B Jeff McNeil — Mets

SP Clayton Kershaw — Dodgers

MLB All Star game sign
