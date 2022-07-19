How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: TV Times, Streaming, Starting Lineups

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday night, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980.

The American League has won the past eight games and 20 out of the last 24 contests, but this year, the National League has plenty of sluggers ready to reverse the tide.

We broke down the schedule for you complete with TV times and live streams, so you don't miss your favorite players battling for the win.

2022 MLB All-Star Game Schedule

When : Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET Where : Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, Calif.

: Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, Calif. TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV

While the American League is used to dominating the game, the National League consists of seven players on the roster who have at least 20 home runs this season including Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley and New York Mets' Pete Alonso.

Below are the full starting lineups for each league.

American League starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani — Angels RF Aaron Judge — Yankees 3B Rafael Devers — Red Sox 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Blue Jays LF Giancarlo Stanton — Yankees CF Byron Buxton — Twins SS Tim Anderson — White Sox 2B Andrês Gimênez — Guardians C Alejandro Kirk — Blue Jays

SP Shane McClanahan — Rays

National League starting lineup

RF Ronald Acuña Jr. — Braves CF Mookie Betts — Dodgers 3B Manny Machado — Padres 1B Paul Goldschmidt — Cardinals SS Trea Turner — Dodgers C Willson Contreras — Cubs DH William Contreras — Braves LF Joc Pederson — Giants 2B Jeff McNeil — Mets

SP Clayton Kershaw — Dodgers