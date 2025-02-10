Key Dates for Every MLB Team's 2025 Spring Training Camp
Pitchers and catchers are set to report to Florida and Arizona this week, with full rosters following soon after for the official start of spring training.
Baseball season has officially arrived, with spring training finally getting underway in Florida and Arizona alike.
The Grapefruit League and Cactus League action won't get started until later this month, but pitchers and catchers are reporting to camp this week. Position players will follow shortly after, giving fans their first complete looks at every team across the league.
Here are the key dates for every MLB team now that the offseason is winding down:
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Spring Training Facility: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Athletics
- Spring Training Facility: Mesa, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Atlanta Braves
- Spring Training Facility: North Port, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Baltimore Orioles
- Spring Training Facility: Sarasota, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Boston Red Sox
- Spring Training Facility: Lee County, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Chicago Cubs
- Spring Training Facility: Mesa, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 9
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 14
Chicago White Sox
- Spring Training Facility: Glendale, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Cincinnati Reds
- Spring Training Facility: Goodyear, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Cleveland Guardians
- Spring Training Facility: Goodyear, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Colorado Rockies
- Spring Training Facility: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Detroit Tigers
- Spring Training Facility: Lakeland, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Houston Astros
- Spring Training Facility: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Kansas City Royals
- Spring Training Facility: Surprise, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Los Angeles Angels
- Spring Training Facility: Tempe, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Spring Training Facility: Glendale, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 11
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 15
Miami Marlins
- Spring Training Facility: Jupiter, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Milwaukee Brewers
- Spring Training Facility: Phoenix, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Minnesota Twins
- Spring Training Facility: Lee County, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
New York Mets
- Spring Training Facility: Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
New York Yankees
- Spring Training Facility: Tampa, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Philadelphia Phillies
- Spring Training Facility: Clearwater, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Spring Training Facility: Bradenton, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
San Diego Padres
- Spring Training Facility: Peoria, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
San Francisco Giants
- Spring Training Facility: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Seattle Mariners
- Spring Training Facility: Peoria, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
St. Louis Cardinals
- Spring Training Facility: Jupiter, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Tampa Bay Rays
- Spring Training Facility: Port Charlotte, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Texas Rangers
- Spring Training Facility: Surprise, Arizona
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 17
Toronto Blue Jays
- Spring Training Facility: Dunedin, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 13
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
Washington Nationals
- Spring Training Facility: West Palm Beach, Florida
- Pitchers & Catchers Report: Feb. 12
- First Full Squad Workout: Feb. 18
