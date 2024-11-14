Milwaukee Brewers to Be Featured on ESPN Opening Day Broadcast in 2025
After winning the National League Central in 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers will be getting some national love on Opening Day in 2025. Playing against the New York Yankees, the Brewers will be featured on ESPN's Opening Day coverage at 3 p.m. ET.
The game will be played at Yankee Stadium.
The national lure for the network is likely the Yankees, who are playing at home and coming off a World Series berth, but it's certainly nice to see the Brewers on the stage as well.
Milwaukee put together a fantastic 2024 season, overcoming great odds to win the division before bowing out in the wild card round of the playoffs.
While it's a matchup of solid contenders on paper, it remains to be seen who will be playing for both teams in 2025. The Yankees are focused on re-signing Juan Soto this offseason, but if they can't get him, they could focus on any number of other stars including Christian Walker, Roki Sasaki or Pete Alonso.
For the Brewers, they face the harsh reality of losing All-Star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. They also could be in a position to have to trade All-Star closer Devin Williams before the season begins.
As for the likely pitching matchup in that opener? Gerrit Cole will get the ball for New York, provided he's healthy. As for the Brewers? It's tough to say. Freddy Peralta was the team's best pitcher in 2024, but Brandon Woodruff could be a dark-horse candidate. The longtime ace missed the whole season but should be back healthy in 2025.
