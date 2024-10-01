MLB Playoffs 2024: Complete Schedule With Game Times, TV, Results in Real Time
We've made it to October, and what a great way to start the month with four major-league playoff games in the wild-card round. Several teams are coming on hot streaks, so the games should be great.
The wild-card round is best two-of-three, and all played at one site. The two best division champions get a bye to the division series, and the last division winner — (Houston in the American League,. Milwaukee in the National — will host series starting today.
Here are the seeds for the American League:
1. New York Yankees
2. Cleveland Guardians
3. Houston Astros
4. Baltimore Orioles
5. Kansas City Royals
6. Detroit Tigers
Here are the seeds for the National League:
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Philadelphia Phillies
3. Milwaukee Brewers
4. San Diego Padres
5. Atlanta Braves
6. New York Mets
Here is the schedule for the wild-card round
American League Wild-Card
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
- GAME 1 (Tuesday): Detroit Tigers (Tarik Skubal 18-4, 2.39 ERA) at Houston Astros (Framber Valdez 15-7, 2.91 ERA), 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC
- GAME 2 (Wednesday): Detroit Tigers (TBA) at Houston Astros (TBA), 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC
- GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros, 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
- GAME 1 (Tuesday): Kansas City Royals (Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Corbin Burnes 15-9, 2.92 ERA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
- GAME 2 (Wednesday): Kansas City Royals (Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.14 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (TBA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
- GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Kansas City Royals (Michael Wacha 13-8, 3.35 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (TBA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
National League Wild-Card
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
- GAME 1 (Tuesday): New York Mets (Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) at Milwaukee Brewers (Freddy Peralta 11-9, 3.68 ERA), 5:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
- GAME 2 (Wednesday): New York Mets (TBA) at Milwaukee Brewers (TBA), 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
- GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): New York Mets (TBA) at Milwaukee Brewers (TBA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres
- GAME 1 (Tuesday): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Michael King 13-9, 2.95 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
- GAME 2 (Wednesday): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Joe Musgrove 6-5, 3.88 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
- GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Joe Musgrove 6-5, 3.88 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
American League Division Series
Baltimore-Kansas City winner vs. New York Yankees
- GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA
- GAME 2 (Monday, Oct. 7): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA
- GAME 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): New York Yankees at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, Time TBA
- GAME 4 (Thurday, Oct. 10, if necessary): New York Yankees at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, Time TBA
- GAME 5 (Saturday, Oct. 12, if necessary): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA
Houston-Detroit winner vs. Cleveland Guardians
- GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA
- GAME 2 (Monday Oct. 7, ): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA
- GAME 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): Cleveland Guardians at Houston-Detroit winner, Time TBA
- GAME 4 (Thursday, Oct. 10, if necessary): Cleveland Guardians at Houston-Detroit winner, Time TBA
- GAME 5 (Saturday, Oct. 12, if necessary): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA
National League Division Series
Milwaukee-New York Mets winner vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA
- GAME 2 (Sunday, Oct. 6 ): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA
- GAME 3 (Tuesday, Oct. 8 ): Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee-New York Mets winner, Time TBA
- GAME 4 (Wednesday, Oct. 9, if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee-New York Mets winner, Time TBA
- GAME 5 (Friday, Oct. 11, if necessary): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA
Atlanta-San Diego winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA
- GAME 2 (Sunday, Oct. 6): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA
- GAME 3 (Tuesday, Oct. 8): Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta-San Diego winner, Time TBA
- GAME 4 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta-San Diego winner, Time TBA
- GAME 5 (Friday, Oct. 11, if necessary): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA