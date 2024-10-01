Fastball

MLB Playoffs 2024: Complete Schedule With Game Times, TV, Results in Real Time

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason has arrived, with four wild-card rounds starting on Tuesday. Here is the full schedule, with game times, TV and starting pitchers, plus results updated in real time.

Tom Brew

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) will start Game 1 of the American League wild-card round on Tuesday.
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) will start Game 1 of the American League wild-card round on Tuesday. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

We've made it to October, and what a great way to start the month with four major-league playoff games in the wild-card round. Several teams are coming on hot streaks, so the games should be great.

The wild-card round is best two-of-three, and all played at one site. The two best division champions get a bye to the division series, and the last division winner — (Houston in the American League,. Milwaukee in the National — will host series starting today.

Here are the seeds for the American League:

1. New York Yankees

2. Cleveland Guardians

3. Houston Astros

4. Baltimore Orioles

5. Kansas City Royals

6. Detroit Tigers

Here are the seeds for the National League:

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Philadelphia Phillies

3. Milwaukee Brewers

4. San Diego Padres

5. Atlanta Braves

6. New York Mets

Here is the schedule for the wild-card round

American League Wild-Card

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

  • GAME 1 (Tuesday): Detroit Tigers (Tarik Skubal 18-4, 2.39 ERA) at Houston Astros (Framber Valdez 15-7, 2.91 ERA), 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC
  • GAME 2 (Wednesday): Detroit Tigers (TBA) at Houston Astros (TBA), 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC
  • GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros, 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

  • GAME 1 (Tuesday): Kansas City Royals (Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Corbin Burnes 15-9, 2.92 ERA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
  • GAME 2 (Wednesday): Kansas City Royals (Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.14 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (TBA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
  • GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Kansas City Royals (Michael Wacha 13-8, 3.35 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (TBA), 4 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN

National League Wild-Card

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

  • GAME 1 (Tuesday): New York Mets (Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) at Milwaukee Brewers (Freddy Peralta 11-9, 3.68 ERA), 5:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
  • GAME 2 (Wednesday): New York Mets (TBA) at Milwaukee Brewers (TBA), 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
  1. GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): New York Mets (TBA) at Milwaukee Brewers (TBA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

  • GAME 1 (Tuesday): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Michael King 13-9, 2.95 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN
  • GAME 2 (Wednesday): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Joe Musgrove 6-5, 3.88 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2
  • GAME 3 (Thursday, if necessary): Atlanta Braves (TBA) at San Diego Padres (Joe Musgrove 6-5, 3.88 ERA), 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2

American League Division Series

Baltimore-Kansas City winner vs. New York Yankees

  • GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA
  • GAME 2 (Monday, Oct. 7): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA
  • GAME 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): New York Yankees at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 4 (Thurday, Oct. 10, if necessary): New York Yankees at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 5 (Saturday, Oct. 12, if necessary): Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York Yankees, Time TBA

Houston-Detroit winner vs. Cleveland Guardians

  • GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA
  • GAME 2 (Monday Oct. 7, ): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA
  • GAME 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): Cleveland Guardians at Houston-Detroit winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 4 (Thursday, Oct. 10, if necessary): Cleveland Guardians at Houston-Detroit winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 5 (Saturday, Oct. 12, if necessary): Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland Guardians, Time TBA

National League Division Series

Milwaukee-New York Mets winner vs. Philadelphia Phillies

  • GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5 ): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA
  • GAME 2 (Sunday, Oct. 6 ): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA
  • GAME 3 (Tuesday, Oct. 8 ): Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee-New York Mets winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 4 (Wednesday, Oct. 9, if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee-New York Mets winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 5 (Friday, Oct. 11, if necessary): Milwaukee-New York Mets winner at Philadelphia Phillies, Time TBA

Atlanta-San Diego winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • GAME 1 (Saturday, Oct. 5): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA
  • GAME 2 (Sunday, Oct. 6): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA
  • GAME 3 (Tuesday, Oct. 8): Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta-San Diego winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 4 (Wednesday, Oct. 9): Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta-San Diego winner, Time TBA
  • GAME 5 (Friday, Oct. 11, if necessary): Atlanta-San Diego winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBA
Published |Modified
Tom Brew
TOM BREW

Tom Brew is a long-time award-winning writer and editor for some of the best newspapers in America, including the Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and South Florida Sun Sentinel. He has been a publisher with Sports Illustrated/FanNation for five years. He also has written four books.

Home/Schedules