Trio of Young Stars Does Something Not Done in Nearly 50 Years of Baseball History
Friday was a cool and historic night for a trio of guys who entered the year as top prospects in the sport.
Jackson Holliday (Orioles), Jackson Chourio (Brewers) and Jackson Merrill (Padres) share the same first name and the same weight of being prospects expected to help their teams move into the next phase of their developments. They also happen to have robust skillsets, with Merrill and Chourio having been with the big-league club all season and Holliday just getting re-called after some early-season struggles.
Holliday went 4-for-5 as the Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox, 12-10. He's hitting just .200 (in only 90 at-bats), with five homers and 15 RBI this season. He is still just 20 years old and is still the top prospect in the sport.
Chourio entered the year as the No. 2 prospect (behind Holliday). He went 1-for-4 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Guardians. He's hitting .274 on the year and will be a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award with Merrill and Paul Skenes, in all likelihood.
Merrill's Padres lost to the Colorado Rockies, but he went 2-for-4. He's now hitting .290 on the season and is a major reason why the Padres are pushing for the National League West crown or a top wild card spot.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jacksons Chourio, Holliday & Merrill are the first trio of players, all age 21 or younger, to each have a triple on the same day since:
8/27/77: Jack Clark, Robin Yount, Terry Puhl
Yup, that's pretty cool, and all three teams/players will be back in action on Saturday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.