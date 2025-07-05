Veteran Charlie Morton at the Top of Unusual Baseball History Over Last 117 Years
If you stick around the big leagues long enough, eventually you're going to become part of negative baseball history. It's just the nature of how things go: The longer you play, the more likely you are to give up more home runs, or more hits, or in Charlie Morton's case, hit more batters:
According to Codify Baseball, Morton has 193 hit batters in his career, which is the most in the last 117 years:
An 18-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles, he's gone 143-130 for his career, posting a 4.06 ERA. A two-time World Series champion, Morton is also a two-time All-Star, and he's won double-digit games in six different seasons. He finished third in the Cy Young voting in the American League in 2019.
This year, Morton has struggled in Baltimore, going 5-7 with a 5.47 ERA. However, he's been better of late, and has re-entered the rotation after a spell in the bullpen. He allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings on Friday against the Braves, a game that the Orioles won 3-2.
Baltimore enters play on Saturday at 38-49 and in last place in the American League East. Atlanta is 39-48 and in fourth place in the National League East. The two teams will meet again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dean Kremer will start for the O's while Aaron Bummer opens for the Braves.
Kremer is 7-7 with a 4.27 ERA. Bummer is 1-1 with a 2.86.
