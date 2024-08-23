Yankees Pitching Staff Accomplishes Something Only Done Twice in Last 80 Years of History
The New York Yankees shut out the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The win moved the Yankees to 75-53 on the season while the loss dropped Cleveland to 73-54.
The game was actually massive because New York moved to 1.5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Furthermore, they have the best record in the American League and are currently in the top spot in the American League playoff picture.
In the win, the Yankees pitching staff made some team history that hasn't happened in the last 80 years. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Today was the 2nd time in franchise history the Yankees allowed a hit to the first batter they faced and then none the rest of the game, joining:
April 24, 1943
h/t @EliasSports
Gerrit Cole started and gave up a leadoff hit to Steven Kwan before mowing down the rest of the Guardians order 6.0 scoreless innings. He struck out two in moving to 5-2 on the year. He owns a 3.72 ERA. Tim Hill, Luke Weaver and Michael Tonkin worked the rest of the ballgame. They allowed just one walk between the three of them.
The Yankees will be back in action on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch from Yankee Stadium will come at 7:05 p.m. ET as Kyle Freeland (COL) pitches against Carlos Rodon. Rodon is 13-8 this season a 4.34 ERA.
Freeland is 3-5 with a 5.97. Colorado is 47-81 this season.
