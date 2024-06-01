MMA Knockout

Boxing Tonight: 5 vs. 5, Wilder vs. Zhang How To Watch, Time, Price & More

Get the lowdown on Wilder vs. Zhang, which is an afternoon start in Saudi Arabia for U.S. viewers.

Zain Bando

Saudi Arabia serves as the backdrop for another massive heavyweight scrap, this time featuring Deontay Wilder against Zhilei Zhang in the main event. The six-fight pay-per-view offering will get underway at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT stateside, as the main event should be set to walk roughly at 5:30 ET, although it could be later based on how long the undercard runs for.

Elsewhere on the card is a pair of title fights, including Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball for the WBA featherweight title and Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad for the WBA light heavyweight title, which should shake up both divisions, respectively.

5 vs. 5 Free Live Stream Boxing Results: Wilder vs. Zhang, Bivol vs. Zinad, Dubois vs. Hrgovic

The card opens up with Willy Hutchinson against Craig Richardson in a light heavyweight encounter as both men look to make a name for themselves on a big stage.

How much does 5 vs. 5 cost?

The card costs $69.99 USD and can be seen exclusively on DAZN with a current or new subscription, which comes completely free at the point of purchase.

5 vs. 5 bout order: Wilder vs. Zhang

To stay on track Saturday afternoon (or night), depending on where you live, here is the projected order for the Queensberry vs. Matchroom festivities.

  • Main Event: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang – heavyweight
  • Co-Main Event: Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic – heavyweight
  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams; – middleweight
  • Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad – for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball; For Ford's WBA featherweight title
  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards – light heavyweight

MMAKO will have you locked down for up-to-the-minute coverage of 5 vs. 5, ensuring fight fans don't miss a minute of the action.

Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando

ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of Fan Nation and the Sports Illustrated/The Arena Group umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA.  He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.  A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99.