Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti TV Channel, Time & Fight Card

Everything you need to know about Floyd Mayweather's next fight.

Mathew Riddle

DAZN

Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition fight is set, and it's a rare rematch from a previously failed bout.

Mayweather and John Gotti III made headlines in 2023 when their fight became a brawl. Excessive clinching and inactivity from both fighters prompted the referee to wave the fight off, which spurred Gotti to assault Mayweather, causing a mass brawl in the ring.

The rematch is back on, and fans can watch it this weekend on Saturday, August 24.

Mayweather vs. Gotti Time & TV Channel

Time: 7:30 pm ET
TV Channel: DAZN PPV

Mayweather vs. Gotti Full Fight Card

  • John Easter vs. Luis Morales
  • Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez
  • Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca
  • Aaron Silva vs. Marco Antonio Periban
  • Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo
  • TJ Brown vs. Antonio Guadarrama
  • Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios
  • Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Nino
  • David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
  • Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Coria
  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

