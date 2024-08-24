Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti TV Channel, Time & Fight Card
Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition fight is set, and it's a rare rematch from a previously failed bout.
Mayweather and John Gotti III made headlines in 2023 when their fight became a brawl. Excessive clinching and inactivity from both fighters prompted the referee to wave the fight off, which spurred Gotti to assault Mayweather, causing a mass brawl in the ring.
The rematch is back on, and fans can watch it this weekend on Saturday, August 24.
Mayweather vs. Gotti Time & TV Channel
Time: 7:30 pm ET
TV Channel: DAZN PPV
Mayweather vs. Gotti Full Fight Card
- John Easter vs. Luis Morales
- Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez
- Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca
- Aaron Silva vs. Marco Antonio Periban
- Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo
- TJ Brown vs. Antonio Guadarrama
- Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios
- Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Nino
- David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
- Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Coria
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III
