Jake Paul's Boxing Promotion Addresses 'Rigged' Mike Tyson Fight Allegations
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, has cleared the air on "incorrect and baseless" claims of fight rigging in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.
Paul vs. Tyson faced off in the main event of Netflix's debut boxing PPV on November 15, where 'The Problem Child' defeated 58-year-old 'Iron Mike' by decision. Despite a hefty buildup and plenty of promotion, the fight was rather lacklustre, and many fans are accusing Paul and MVP of fixing the fight amid falsified fight contracts and scripts circulating the internet.
Most prominently, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin claimed he had seen the contract and alleged that clauses prevented Tyson from throwing body shots and uppercuts.
'There Were Absolutely No Restrictions,' MVP Sets Record Straight on Paul-Tyson Rigging Allegations
In a press release on November 25, Most Valuable Promotions addressed the allegations as "incorrect and baseless."
"Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs. Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight.
Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). ... There were absolutely no restrictions - contractual or otherwise - around either fighter. ... Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR rules."
MVP added that it is "illogical and inane" that they would "even consider such a perverse violation of the rules of competition" in their debut partnership with Netflix.
MVP Co-Founder Hits Back at Jake Paul Doubters
MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian remarked that the rigging allegations are "the latest backhanded compliments to come his [Jake Paul's] way."
"From day one, people have doubted his abilities," Bidarian added. "Unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time.
" ... As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt—it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success.”
Paul's next fight isn't close to being announced, but prominent champions like Artur Beterbiev and Daniel Dubois have put their names, and titles, forward.
