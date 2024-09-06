Ryan Garcia Hits out at 'Overhyped Bum' Terence Crawford: 'You're Wasting Everybody's Money'
Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia held nothing back in his scathing critique of two-time undisputed champion Terence Crawford.
Crawford's resume was widely seen as a weak point leading up to his 2023 fight with Errol Spence Jr. His most notable wins were against Shawn Porter and a past-his-prime Amir Khan and Kell Brook. He also earned some recognition with TKO victories over Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas and Jose Benavidez Jr.
Garcia to Crawford: 'Come See Me in the Ring'
'Bud' fans were vindicated when Crawford demolished Spence to become the unequivocal elite at welterweight, but hot-headed Garcia thinks otherwise.
"Terence Crawford really hasn't beat nobody other than Errol Spence Jr. that went through a car crash," Garcia explained on Say Cheese!. "... Name one guy that he beat other than Errol Spence."
After deliberating about Crawford's resume, Garcia laid on the insults:
"... Terence Crawford is an overhyped... bum (Garcia airquotes)," Garcia continued. "I'm sorry, somebody gotta say it. ... You f****** suck, bro. ... You're wasting everybody's money, you're not entertaining you're boring as f***. Come see me in the ring if you think I'm talking s***."
Garcia is currently suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission in April for his Devin Haney doping incident and expelled by the WBC in July for making hateful remarks on social media. It's safe to say he won't be fighting Crawford in a professional context any time soon.
Crawford Won't Fight Again, Says Boxing Promoter
As for Crawford's next fight, it's up in the air. Rumors are swirling of a potential showdown with Gennadiy Golovkin later this year, but others would say he won't fight. Promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't expect Crawford to step into the ring again unless it's for a colossal payday:
"I don't think Crawford will ever fight again," Hearn told Boxing Scene. "Unless he gets the Canelo Alvarez fight, I don't think he's motivated to fight. He's made a load of money, and he's not going to take short money for a tough fight, like a Vergil Ortiz fight..."
Whether Garcia classifies as a mega-money fight remains yet to be seen.
