Turki Alalshikh Releases Statement on Divisive Usyk-Fury Event Scorecards
As with many fights of its magnitude, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 was somewhat marred by controversy when the scorecards were revealed.
The Ukrainian triumphed again over Fury with a unanimous score of 116-112, with the AI judge scoring even more favorably at 118-112, but fans couldn't shake the feeling that it should have been closer.
Turki Alalshikh Reacts to Usyk-Fury Result
The Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman, Turki Alalshikh, addressed the result in a post on December 22.
"I will speak from my heart not as a person from the Riyadh Season team," Alalshikh wrote. "In the fight between Usyk and Tyson, I counted that Usyk had four rounds more."
Alalshikh also commented on Johnny Fisher's highly contentious split decision victory over David Allen early on the card. Fisher won despite being battered for over half the fight and dropping a knockdown.
"The fight between Fisher and Allen I counted differently and it's my own opinion and shouldn't be considered as judgement."
The next major Riyadh boxing event is the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol on February 22, 2025.
- Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitrii Bivol 2
- Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker
- Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield
- Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
- Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
- Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith
