2 Must-Watch Fights at UFC Edmonton Beyond the Main Events
UFC Edmonton brings a sense of familiarity as fan-favorites Brandon Moreno and Rose Namajunas take on the next generation of UFC talent.
Adding to the excitement, Derrick Lewis and Jhonata Diniz face off in a high-stakes main card matchup, while some of the most underrated bouts unfold on the undercard.
Some lesser-known names are ready to seize their moment, and as we know with the UFC, humble beginnings can lead to superstardom. Here’s who to keep an eye on at UFC Edmonton this weekend.
Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
In many ways, Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal is all about comebacks.
Shore was on the prospect watch for UFC featherweight before losing to top contenders Ricky Simón and Joanderson Brito. The Welsh fighter was undefeated in fifteen contests and quickly made a name for himself at bantamweight before dropping a submission to Simón in 2022.
Moving up a weight class, Shore steadied his ship with a victory over Makwan Amirkhani before succumbing to injury against Brito. 'Tank' suffered a gash on his shin from a checked kick and couldn't continue the fight.
Shore is an exceptionally well-rounded fighter, but he struggles with strength and physicality. While he has the technical know-how, his opponents often out-muscle him, which makes for great entertainment.
On the flipside, Shore's opponent, Youssef Zalal, is making an entirely different comeback. Zalal was cut from the UFC in 2022 after back-to-back disappointing results. He recouped with a three-fight finishing streak on the regional scene, and returned to the UFC in March 2024.
Zalal's UFC losing streak for which he was released has aged incredibly well. 'The Moroccan Devil' was the first to take a rising Ilia Topuria to the final bell before losing fights to Seung Woo Choi and now top contender Sean Woodson.
Zalal has returned with a vengeance, winning back-to-back UFC performances by submission. Both of these submission specialists have something to prove, and something to fight for, so it's not one to miss.
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
Don't let the record deceive you, Pedro Munhoz has been at the top of the bantamweight heap for years. He serves as a great litmus test for many fighters looking to enter the bantamweight rankings, and Aiemann Zahabi is the latest to the challenge.
Being 3-6 (1NC) in his last ten performances, Munhoz has something to prove in this fight. This is enhanced by the fact that many thought he defeated Marlon Vera in August 2023, and Vera fought for the title in his very next fight.
Zahabi is one of the division's most promising dark horses. The brother of renowned coach Firas Zahabi, Aiemann is on a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming in a high-profile bout against the previously undefeated Javid Basharat.
Zahabi has deceptively good power in his hands, backed by solid fundamentals. His fight with Munhoz serves as the featured prelim this weekend.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Shara Magomedov Debuts New UFC Ranking After Impressive KO
- Khamzat Chimaev Looms Over Israel Adesanya After Colossal UFC Rankings Jump
- UFC Report: Top-Ranked Heavyweight Sluggers Booked for Saudi Event
- This Weekend’s UFC Fight Night Features 2 Major Rule Changes
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.