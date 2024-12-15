22 Wins, No Decisions: UFC Dark Horse Makes Statement with Flying Knee Finish
Joel Alvarez is one of the biggest dark horses in the UFC's lightweight division, both figuratively and literally.
Alvarez, 6'3", has a 22-3 record with 22 wins by finish,. His two losses in the UFC came against Damir Ismagulov and UFC 311 title challenger Arman Tsarukyan.
'El Fenomeno' is coming for revenge, now riding a three-fight streak since losing to Tsarukyan in 2022. He came up against perennial contender Drakkar Klose on the prelims of UFC Tampa, finishing the 15-2-1 fighting veteran inside of the first round.
Joel Alvarez Knocks out Drakkar Klose With a Flying Knee
Despite suffering a takedown in the opening frame, Alvarez found his way back to the feet to apply his patented pressure to Klose. He hurt Klose with a short left hand to the jaw before rocking him to the cage and landing a flush flying knee to the chin. Klose was already unconscious, but Alvarez cradled his head in a guillotine position, raining down hammerfists to secure the finish.
Back-to-back weight misses and a TKO loss to Tsarukyan have significantly derailed Alvarez's UFC momentum. However, his next performance could put him back in contention for a UFC ranking.
