Alex Pereira or Hollywood? Jon Jones Says UFC Superstar is 'Worth Fighting Again'
Jon Jones' fighting future hangs in the balance at UFC 309.
Jones Says UFC 309 'Dictates What Happens Next'
A storybook ending could be all she wrote for the UFC Heavyweight Champion with a win in his next fight against Stipe Miocic, as Jones has alluded to retirement in the last several months.
Though, there may be such a world in which, by then, the 30-fight veteran sticks around for one more fight, but don't get your hopes about a title unification with Tom Aspinall...
Jones is publicly not a fan of the Aspinall matchup, but UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is a fighter Jones would consider sharing the Octagon with if his swan song isn't sung at UFC 309.
"The performance is definitely going to dictate what happens next," Jones said on a recent UFC broadcast (h/t: Jed I. Goodman). "My goal is to have a flawless performance, a really dominant performance, and to either retire or to fight against Alex Pereira in a mega-fight, whether it's for the belt or not. I don't need any more belts."
Jones' undisputed heavyweight title has been the talk of the town, with interim champion Tom Aspinall waiting to unify since around this time last year where he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich on short notice - while injured, too.
But, that's still yet to happen, and Aspinall was left to defend his interim title against perennial contender Curtis Blaydes earlier this year in Jones' absence.
Jones On Potential Super-Fight With Alex Pereira
Heavyweight belt on the line, or aside...
"I just think fighting Pereira would be awesome," Jones said of 'Poatan', arguably the UFC's Fighter of the Year, with three-straight KO's in title fights. "We are the same age, we're the same size, and he has a reputation that I can't deny."
"Americans love him. I hear people saying 'Chama' everywhere I go, and that's worth fighting again. But if it's not Pereira, then I'm excited to just move on with life and just be the best dad I can be and businessman, and maybe even movie star."
We've seen several UFC superstars cross over into the movie industry already, such as "Rampage" Jackson, Randy Couture, Ronda Rousey, and "The Notorious" Conor McGregor, who made his acting debut in Amazon's hit movie Road House, starring A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal.
Will we see Jon Jones on the big screen after his UFC highlight reel is wrapped up?
