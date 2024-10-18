Alex Pereira's Theory on Why Magomed Ankalaev Hasn't Fought Him Yet
Alex Pereira has a theory on why the UFC hasn't given Magomed Ankalaev another title opportunity.
Pereira is coming off a successful light heavyweight title defense over Khalil Rountree. While the booking was in question due to Rountree's ranking, few doubted how exciting the fight would be. The bout certainly delivered, with Rountree showing grit and heart before ultimately being stopped via fourth-round TKO.
Ankalaev has scoffed at the matchup. The Russian mauler has gone back and forth with Pereira over why they didn't end up fighting at UFC 307.
Alex Pereira Claims Magomed Ankalaev is Too 'Boring' for UFC Title Shot
Alex Pereira appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and he expressed his belief that the UFC finds Magomed Ankalaev to be far too boring for another UFC title shot.
"Man, I don't have nobody on my mind," Pereira said. "The organization came with Khalil last time and it was a surprise for me too. I don't really choose opponents. Some people say Ankalaev, but I'm gonna be honest with you, him and his manager been talking a lot of crap saying, 'Oh, Alex don't wanna fight,' this and that, but the reality is the organization don't want him to fight because he's boring. People don't like to watch him fight, right? He's not a guy that sells pay-per-views."
Back in late 2022, Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz shared the Octagon for the light heavyweight title. The bout went the distance and the judges' score totals led to a split draw. The fight was uneventful and drew the ire of UFC CEO Dana White.
Fast forward to late 2024, and Ankalaev has a chance to impress the UFC brass. He will fight Aleksandar Rakic on the UFC 308 card on October 26th. White has said if Ankalaev can win in impressive fashion, he will get his title shot.
