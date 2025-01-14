Arman Tsarukyan’s Insane UFC 311 Physique Fine-Tuned by Minds behind ‘Muscle Lab'
Arman Tsarukyan looks superhuman days out from his UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev.
Tsarukyan Spent Much Of His Fight Camp At L.A's 'Muscle Lab'
There's not many fighters who take their preparation more seriously than the #1 UFC lightweight contender, training twice a day and recovering with state-of-the-art services at Muscle Lab, a muscle recovery and wellness center in Los Angeles.
Founded by Andy Treys and Vatche Ourishian in 2020, Muscle Lab delivers personalized recovery solutions tailored to each individual's needs.
Offering services like IV Therapy, Myofascial Release, Stretch Therapy, Full Body Cryotherapy, and Infrared Sauna, Muscle Lab has established itself as a premier wellness center with two locations in Los Angeles—one in Pasadena, which opened in 2020, and another in Studio City, launched in 2024.
"Incredible Genetics And Discliplined Work"
Seeking recovery and performance optimization, Tsarukyan began working with Muscle Lab following his UFC debut loss to Makhachev in 2019. Since then, he has achieved a remarkable 9-1 record, consistently appearing in peak physical condition for his fights.
"He is a young Armenian athlete, and we take pride in supporting him and others in this sport where Armenians have historically excelled," Vatche Ourishian told MMA Knockout. "While Armenians might not traditionally dominate in sports requiring height or other physical traits, combat sports have always been a realm where our resilience and determination shine."
"Arman came by in 2020 after his loss to Islam, and since then, we've been actively involved in his training camps. His physique is a combination of incredible genetics and disciplined work. He collaborates with Dr. Matteo Capodaglio, his nutritionist, who has developed a specialized carbohydrate periodization protocol for him. Arman has followed it with great dedication, which has significantly contributed to his performance."
Always In Tip-Top Shape
Monitoring Tsarukyan's fitness journey for about five years now, the founders of Muscle Lab speak to Tsarukyan's work ethic that's earned him a shot at the undisputed lightweight title against Islam Makhachev this weekend.
"He never really slacks off even after fights," Ourishian said of Tsarukyan. "He never really lets himself go. He's always following some type of nutrition protocol to stay in shape. And then this training camp in specific, he has training twice a day. So one of them will be focused around strength conditioning and then the other one will be more on the combat sports aspect, whether it's jujitsu, wrestling, striking. It's a lot of hard work going into this training camp."
Flexibility Training
One thing Tsarukyan loves about Muscle Lab is cryotherapy and their 'pretty intense' stretching routines, which a lot of athletes make the trip out for. Tsarukyan's flexibility was on display in his last fight at UFC 300, where the Armenian threw a stunning axe kick at Charles Oliveira.
"Arman’s mobility is truly remarkable, but he also puts in the effort to ensure it stays that way," Ourishian said of Tsarukyan's axe kick. "We stretch almost every night during Fight Week to keep him at his peak. While much of it is his natural talent, we work to enhance and fine-tune it. As Dr. Matteo Capodaglio, his nutritionist, perfectly puts it, ‘Arman is like a Ferrari, and we’re the mechanics ensuring he runs at his absolute best.’"
Tsarukyan (22-3) is currently on a four-fight win streak, with his two most recent wins coming over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.
Muscle Lab has helped out a multitude of professional athletes like Arman Tsarukyan, working with the likes of Kamaru Usman, and Deontay Wilder, as well as Jake Paul prior to his boxing match with Mike Tyson. They've also worked with NBA stars Dalton Knecht, Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, and more.
"Absolutely," Vatche Ourishian said, when asked if he expects to see more fighters and athletes at Muscle Lab with a championship win for Tsarukyan at UFC 311. "I think Arman exemplifies what we provide at Muscle Lab—a commitment to enhancing recovery and optimizing performance. His dedication to caring for his body highlights the value of the services we offer."
"It's amazing to work with athletes across all levels, from high school students to seasoned professionals," Andy Treys added. "What's really exciting is being able to provide high school athletes with the same top-tier services that professionals receive, helping them prepare for collegiate and beyond."
