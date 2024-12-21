BKFC on DAZN 3 Live Results & Highlights - Warren vs. Richman, Ferea vs. Vicens
The final BKFC event of the year is here.
BKFC on DAZN 3 takes place from Hollywood, Florida with a stacked line-up of 11 fights.
The light heavyweight title is up for grabs in the main event of the evening as champ Jared Warren goes to war with Mike "The Marine" Richman. Warren is unbeaten in his last five fights and is now set to defend his belt against Richman, who's coming off a 53-second KO in April.
Christine Ferea, "the toughest woman in combat sports", continues to make history, logging in her fifth-straight title defense against Christine Vicens - a mother, wife, and businesswoman handling business now as a BKFC brawler.
‘All Action, No Talk,’ Champ Christine Ferea Locked-In for BKFC Co-Main Event
BKFC on DAZN 3 Results
Main Card - DAZN 8PM ET
Jared Warren vs. Mike Richman
Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Levi da Costa
Bryan Duran vs. Ka'Sim Ruffin
Gee Perez vs. Cary Caprio
Justin Ibarrola vs. Derek Perez
Edgard Plazaola vs. Alex Castro
Francesco Ricchi vs. Blake LaCaze
Tyler Randall vs. Austin Lewis
Free Prelims - YouTube, Instagram, BKFC App, DAZN - 7PM ET
Sabah Homasi vs. Eduardo. Peralta
Brock Walker vs. Nicholas Blume
Watch: Fighter Sets BKFC Record With Insane 2-Second Knockout
More BKFC & MMA News
• Eddie Alvarez Grills Jeremy Stephens in BKFC Faceoff: ‘You’ve Never Been a Champion!'
• BKFC Announces Two Massive Fights for KnuckleMania 5, Including Bryce Hall
• Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Gets Date & Opponent for Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut
• Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Title Eliminator Reportedly Added to March UFC Card
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.