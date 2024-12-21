MMA Knockout

BKFC on DAZN 3 Live Results & Highlights - Warren vs. Richman, Ferea vs. Vicens

Full results and highlights for BKFC on DAZN 3: Warren vs. Richman - live from Hollywood, Florida.

Christopher De Santiago

BKFC

The final BKFC event of the year is here.

BKFC on DAZN 3 takes place from Hollywood, Florida with a stacked line-up of 11 fights.

The light heavyweight title is up for grabs in the main event of the evening as champ Jared Warren goes to war with Mike "The Marine" Richman. Warren is unbeaten in his last five fights and is now set to defend his belt against Richman, who's coming off a 53-second KO in April.

Christine Ferea, "the toughest woman in combat sports", continues to make history, logging in her fifth-straight title defense against Christine Vicens - a mother, wife, and businesswoman handling business now as a BKFC brawler.

BKFC on DAZN 3 Results

Main Card - DAZN 8PM ET

Jared Warren vs. Mike Richman

Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Levi da Costa

Bryan Duran vs. Ka'Sim Ruffin

Gee Perez vs. Cary Caprio

Justin Ibarrola vs. Derek Perez

Edgard Plazaola vs. Alex Castro

Francesco Ricchi vs. Blake LaCaze

Tyler Randall vs. Austin Lewis

Free Prelims - YouTube, Instagram, BKFC App, DAZN - 7PM ET

Sabah Homasi vs. Eduardo. Peralta

Brock Walker vs. Nicholas Blume

