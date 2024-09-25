Chase Hooper Announces New UFC Deal, Unofficial Opponent
25-year-old UFC prodigy Chase Hooper has announced a new four-fight deal with the UFC, as well as confirmation for a fight in December.
Hooper was the youngest fighter on the UFC roster for a while, joining the promotion at 20 years of age back in 2020. 'The Dream' overcame early adversity in his debut, winning scores of fans with a late round one TKO over David Teymur.
After trading wins and losses from 2020 to 2022, Hooper appears to have found his footing, piecing together a three-fight winning streak, including submission victories over Jordan Leavitt and Viacheslav Borschev.
Now, Hooper has announced a new four-fight deal with the UFC and confirmed a new bout agreement.
Report: Hooper to Face UFC Veteran in December
MMA personality McGregorRousey reports that Hooper's next opponent will be UFC veteran Clay Guida via direct message with Hooper. Though official confirmation hasn't come out yet, the same user confirmed Hooper's fight with Borschev in March.
Guida has been fighting in the UFC since Hooper was 6 years old, and they've already competed in professional grappling. In December 2022, Hooper submitted Guida with a calf slicer.
MMA Knockout has also reached out to Hooper to confirm the matchup. This space will be updated with any confirmation.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Max Holloway Swaps Jon Jones for UFC Icon in His MMA Mount Rushmore
- UFC Live Results & Highlights: Moicano vs. BSD in Paris
- UFC Star on 8-Fight Streak Targets Title with UFC Paris Victory
- PFL Europe 3 Fight Card Preview – Stevie Ray vs. Lewis Long
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.