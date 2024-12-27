Coach: Islam Makhachev Could Be UFC Triple-Champ, ‘It’s Whether He Wants To'
It seems like every UFC champion these days is eyeing double-championship status, and with another successful lightweight title defense, Islam Makhachev could make a strong case for moving up or down in pursuit of a second belt.
While featherweight or welterweight seem like the obvious options, Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, believes the 155 lbs. champ could compete for the middleweight title at 185 lbs. According to Mendez, it's just a matter of whether Makhachev wants to make the move.
Coach Javier Mendez: Makhachev Has the Ability To Be Triple-Champ
"I think that as long as Belal [Muhammad] is where he's at, I don't think Islam will go up," Mendez told The Schmo. "... I could be wrong because he could make the decision for himself..."
On the topic of Makhachev moving to middleweight, Mendez "100 percent" feels he could make the move.
"I see [his ability] in the gym... So yeah 185 is not gonna be an issue for him, it's a matter of whether he wants to. ... Yeah, I would say yeah [he has the ability to become triple-champ]."
Makhachev makes his fourth title defense against Arman Tsarukyan in the headlining fight of UFC 311 on January 18. No lightweight champion in the UFC has exceeded three title defenses, including his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired with three in 2019.
Tsarukyan is keen to crush Makhachev's dreams, telling ESPN "[Makhachev's] not as good as people think. People think he is unbeatable, but I took him down when I was 22-years-old."
More MMA Knockout News
- 'I Couldn't Move' - UFC Veteran Describes Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Ex-UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Explains Decision to Ditch Social Media
- Unexpected Opponent Teases Surprise London Fight with Leon Edwards
- UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis Finds New “Training Partner” for Sean Strickland Rematch
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.