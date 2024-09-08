Colby Covington Called Out by Rising UFC Star: " I’ll Rag Doll Him"
UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady (17-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) extended his winning streak to two with a unanimous decision win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-8 MMA, 15-8 UFC), utilizing nine takedowns and crisp boxing to get the job done.
Top UFC Contender Impresses with Dominant Main Event Win
The Philadelphia native will set his sights on even more significant challenges moving forward during a critical chapter of his life. While speaking to the media Saturday night, Brady revealed he and his wife will likely have their first child due within the next five months. Therefore, he wants to fight either former title challenger Colby Covington or Ian Machado Garry before then. Garry, 26, is unbeaten in the UFC.
"I’d like to fight Ian – he’s an up and comer," Brady told reporters. "I’m a little bit older than him, but I want to be here for a long time. He’s undefeated and he’s got some hype. Before, he said that he won’t fight guys ranked behind him, but I’ll be ranked ahead of him on Tuesday with that No. 6 spot. So yeah, maybe I’ll let him fight me. We’ll see how that goes.”
Brady called out Covington, implying his name alone is what still makes him relevant despite several failed attempts to win an undisputed welterweight title.
“I’ll fight him. I’ll fight Colby (Covington)," Brady said. "I think Colby is the easiest matchup in the division. I’ll piece him up on the feet. I’ll rag doll him."
Covington has not fought in nine months, last competing in a five-round unanimous decision loss to then-champion Leon Edwards. Edwards eventually lost to current champion, Belal Muhammad, in July.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights - Burns vs. Brady
Meanwhile, Brady has been with the UFC since 2019 and has fought some of the biggest names in the division, including Muhammad, Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews, to name a few.
UFC & TNT Sports Dive into Zuffa-Endeavor Deal Fallout
The win marked Brady's first main event appearance and his first win of the calendar year.
