Conor McGregor Shuts Down UFC Fight Rumors, Prioritizes WWE-Star Boxing Match Before MMA Return
Conor McGregor has dismissed rumors of him fighting featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in favor of a potential boxing exhibition in India against a notorious influencer-turned-WWE star in India.
As much as Topuria has denied intentions to fight McGregor, especially after recent scandals, it didn't stop the MMA rumor mill from churning when UFC CEO Dana White teased a 2025 fight that fans "will never f****** see coming" after UFC Tampa.
McGregor in 'Agreement' to Fight Logan Paul in Indian Boxing Exhibition
In a recent series of Tweets, McGregor addressed the rumors as "false" before highlighting his intentions to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.
"The rumors of a bout with Topuria are false," McGregor wrote. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."
Why India? Who are the Albani Family?
The Ambani family is an Indian business dynasty. The family patriarch, Mukesh Ambani, is the wealthiest person in Asia and one of the richest in the world. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, a multinational conglomerate that operates in energy, petrochemicals, entertainment, telecommunications, and more.
Staging a show in India brings attention to the growing Asian combat sports market, which remains largely untapped despite over half of the world's population residing there.
