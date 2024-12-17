MMA Knockout

Conor McGregor Shuts Down UFC Fight Rumors, Prioritizes WWE-Star Boxing Match Before MMA Return

The rumors of a Topuria fight are 'false,' says Conor McGregor.

Mathew Riddle

Conor McGregor has dismissed rumors of him fighting featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in favor of a potential boxing exhibition in India against a notorious influencer-turned-WWE star in India.

As much as Topuria has denied intentions to fight McGregor, especially after recent scandals, it didn't stop the MMA rumor mill from churning when UFC CEO Dana White teased a 2025 fight that fans "will never f****** see coming" after UFC Tampa.

Conor McGregor
McGregor's fighting future is on the ropes after being found liable of rape by the Irish High Court in November 2024. / Getty Images

McGregor in 'Agreement' to Fight Logan Paul in Indian Boxing Exhibition

In a recent series of Tweets, McGregor addressed the rumors as "false" before highlighting his intentions to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

"The rumors of a bout with Topuria are false," McGregor wrote. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

Why India? Who are the Albani Family?

The Ambani family is an Indian business dynasty. The family patriarch, Mukesh Ambani, is the wealthiest person in Asia and one of the richest in the world. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, a multinational conglomerate that operates in energy, petrochemicals, entertainment, telecommunications, and more.

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani / AFP via Getty Images

Staging a show in India brings attention to the growing Asian combat sports market, which remains largely untapped despite over half of the world's population residing there.

