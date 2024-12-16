Dana White Teases Secretive 2025 UFC Fight that Fans 'Will Never F****** See Coming'
UFC CEO Dana White doesn't typically announce fights after events conclude, but he partially broke his rule on Saturday night during his UFC Tampa post-fight scrum.
"I got something in the works that you will never f****** see coming, for 2025, that literally started coming together last night," White said, gleaming with excitement.
White didn't elaborate further, but given the UFC's Q1 schedule and the fights already booked, here are a few realistic options and some left-field possibilities next year.
1. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall (At Heavyweight)
While glaringly obvious to some, it may not be to others. As White has eluded to on several occasions since Jon Jones' TKO win against Stipe Miocic, the plan is to unify the heavyweight titles and create what is arguably the best fight the promotion could make next year.
Aspinall is fresh off a TKO win against Curtis Blaydes in July, affirming his place as the division's top contender. Meanwhile, Jones' performance against Miocic marked his first title defense since moving up from light heavyweight, adding another historic chapter to a laundry list of accomplishments since his debut in 2008.
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 (At Lightweight)
A rematch of the most-bought UFC fight would be considered a "mind-blowing" turn of events. Nurmagomedov retired following his win against Justin Gaethje, while McGregor, who is currently dealing with some serious legal issues, has not fought since a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout.
It's likely that if the fight were to take place, it would happen in one of four locations – Las Vegas, New York City, Abu Dhabi, or Ireland. Each area has rabid fanbases for both men, particularly in Ireland and Dubai, while fans flocked to 'Sin City' for the first one.
This fight is the least likely to occur given where both are at in their careers, but anything is possible.
3. Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev (At Light Heavyweight)
It's clear that outside of Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title challengers are slim. Given that Dricus Du Plessis is rematching Sean Strickland in Australia in February, this leaves Khamzat Chimaev likely inactive for an extended period.
Chimaev is fresh off a submission win against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in October, keeping him in title contention. Given that his previously cumbersome health issues have subsided, Chimaev could be in a position to capture a belt at his non-natural weight before he seeks the middleweight title.
As long as the fight potentially happens before or after the Ramadan fasting month, Chimaev will be 100 percent able to train, anticipate moving up a division, and allow the UFC to get creative for international or stateside locations to host the would-be mega fight.
4. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones (And Not Tom Aspinall)
Crazy, right? The former UFC heavyweight champion-turned-PFL Super Fight champion co-promoting with his old boss? What could go right (or wrong)?
In all seriousness, the fight that got away would finally come back into the limelight if rumblings of PFL fighter contracts hold true.
This would force Ngannou into a situation where he would remain a Super Fight champion (before his would-be departure in this hypothetical scenario) and fight Jones upon his return.
Jones not fighting Aspinall? How so?
Leverage.
Jones has repeatedly said he would not fight Aspinall unless it was for "f*** you" money. However, Ngannou is likely a different situation.
The fight had been teased for three years, but neither side could reach an agreement despite both expressing interest in fighting one another.
Both men are at the height of their powers. If the fight doesn't happen next year, it likely never happens. It's time to strike while the iron is hot.
For now, it remains to be seen what the UFC decides to do. But like they have time and time again, I would be hard-pressed to believe that MMA fans will be disappointed with White's top-secret booking.
