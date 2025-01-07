Eddie Alvarez Deems Dustin Poirier ‘Most Violent’ of UFC Lightweight Stars
"Tell me, who's the most violent?" - Eddie Alvarez, 2017.
Following a jaw-dropping knockout over the undefeated Justin Gaethje, it was hard to deny Alvarez as the most violent fighter on the UFC roster back then. But now, Alvarez's hypothetical title is challenged by his former foes, and even Max Holloway, the BMF Champion.
Alvarez Tells Who's The Most Violent Fighter
Out of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Michael Chandler - who does Alvarez, the ex-UFC and Bellator lightweight champion that's seen his fair share of 'dog fights' hold in the highest regard?
"I'm gonna go Dustin," Alvarez picked Poirier as 'most violent' over Holloway in an interview with Home of Fight's Jake Noecker. "Honestly, them guys [ought to] fight five, six times in a row for me to really make that decision. But I just know, I know the kind of dog Dustin is. He's really tough guy to beat in in them kind of dog fights."
Dustin Or Justin?
Poirier's 2-0 over Holloway, winning their first outing at featherweight in 2012 and their lightweight rematch in 2019. "The Diamond" is all tied up with Justin Gaethje at 1-1, and a combined 35 KO's between the two might make for a tougher decision to deem who's more violent.
"Most violent. I gotta go... I mean, look, I fought Justin, I beat him and Dustin got one on me, so I gotta go Dustin there," Alvarez picked Poirier over Gaethje along with former rival Michael Chandler.
"It's easy to be exciting. It's hard to win," Alvarez said of why Chandler isn't most violent.
Alvarez Says It's All Respect With Poirier, Trilogy 'Can Go Either Way'
In a resume filled with wars, Alvarez was a two-parter for Dustin Poirier, their first bout ending in a No Contest after an illegal knee from Alvarez. The rematch saw Poirier overcome adversity, breaking down Alvarez in the second round.
"Absolutely," Alvarez said when asked if thinks Poirier is the most violent fighter. "Dustin knows that, he's my homie now. We talk quite often, but man, that fight can go either way. And honestly, if he ever came over to bareknuckle, took some gloves off, that would be the kind of chaos and violence the world needs. Me and him inside the bareknuckle cage."
As for his BKFC career, Eddie Alvarez is 1-1 so far. Alvarez defeated Chad Mendes in his debut before failing to capture the inaugural "King of Violence" title from Mike Perry in Dec. 2023. Alvarez is now set to take on Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25.
