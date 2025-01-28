Ex-hockey player in 'great spirits' after terrifying BKFC knockout goes viral
Patrick Sullivan is A-OK following a "KO of the Year" contender at KnuckleMania V.
Known for his brawls as a hockey star, Sullivan stepped away from the ice for a future in bareknuckle boxing with world champion aspirations. The Irish fighter from South Philly was as hyped as can be for his BKFC debut but fell short on fight night, suffering a brutal knockout at the hands of opponent Kaine Tomlinson Jr.
Tomlinson stepped in with a massive overhand right, sending Sullivan to the canvas, the side of his head bouncing off the bottom rope as he went down.
Sullivan eventually returned to his feet, asking those around him what had happened.
Pat Sullivan's First Post-Fight Statement
Reflecting on the result, Sullivan handles the KO loss with grace:
"Thanks for all the support and all the love, man. I had a crazy adrenaline dump in there. I had a lot of fun," Sullivan said on Instagram. "Honestly, it's crazy because out of five opponents, I chose the hardest one for a reason. I don't choose easy fights. we knew he was a really tough fighter coming in and hey, he hit me with a beautiful shot. It was a beautiful shot by my opponent and I wanna thank him for the opportunity."
"And we were expecting that orthodox switch of stance on me, came around, hit and he landed.
It only takes one shot. It's bare knuckle... I got hit with the nastiest one possible."
Win, lose, or draw, Pat Sullivan got the opportunity to fight in front of a record-breaking crowd in his hometown of Philadelphia, 17,762 fans for the biggest bareknuckle boxing event to date.
"That crowd was crazy," Sullivan added. "I couldn't even - it was just unreal. I had a blast. I had a great time. Thank you everyone. Thank you for coming. I'm in great spirits. I'm ready for the next one. I'm ready to fight right now. [laughs]"
Not even a full month into 2025, it's hard to imagine anyone beating Kaine Tomlinson Jr. for 'KO of the Year' with the finish he turned in against the former hockey player Sullivan, the highlight making the rounds on the Internet.
"No matter what was going to happen, I was going to win this," Tomlinson said following his viral knockout at KnuckleMania V.
