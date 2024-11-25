Ex-UFC Champ Offers to Fight Jake Paul for Free for Disrespecting 'MMA Royalty'
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is the latest in a slew of current and former professional fighters to call out Jake Paul after the Mike Tyson match.
Jackson, a former UFC light heavyweight champion and PRIDE fighting legend, took umbrage with Paul's November 16 callout of Conor McGregor, prior to the Irish star being found liable in a High Court civil case concerning allegations of sexual assault on November 22.
'Go Back to Boxing Wrestlers,' Quinton Jackson Lashes out at Jake Paul
"Yo [Jake Paul] watch how you talk to MMA royalty [McGregor]," Jackson remarked in a post on November 25. "I'll fight you in MMA no weight class for no pay. That's a great deal... but I bet you won't. Stop disrespecting people in my f****** sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers."
Jackson, 46, replied to users in his comments that he'd want a three-round fight to get his cardio "good enough to beat the f*** out that kid." He added that Paul is popular enough without his help, "I'm just sick of him picking his own opponents in lopsided fights."
'Rampage' has been retired for over half a decade, with his last fight being a knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko in 2019.
