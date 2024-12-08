Robbery? Fans Decry UFC 310's Heavyweight Title Eliminator
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 was about as competitive as it gets, with 'Drago' looking to avenge his 2021 defeat to Gane by exploiting holes in his grappling.
Over three rounds, Volkov pressed Gane with straight shots and smothering control, reaching for collar ties and the clinch whenever Gane crowded his shots. The Frenchman found success with his striking and a guillotine attempt, and nearly secured a Von Flue choke. However, a huge spinning back fist by Volkov and some offensive grappling appeared to secure him at least one round.
The optics of the fight changed in the third when Volkov secured a takedown and Gane wasted precious minutes of the fight chasing a fruitless kimura. Gane finished the fight on his backside in the cradle of Volkov, and at least from a casual perspective the Russian won the duel.
Gane def. Volkov via Split Decision
Gane and his entourage left the Octagon after the split decision victory was called, and commentator Joe Rogan hollered them back inside for the interview. Fans unanimously scored the fight for Volkov on Verdict, and hordes of UFC fans decried the result on X.
The controversial result has some massive repercussions for the heavyweight title picture. Gane is likely to fight for the undisputed or interim titles next, and Volkov will need to re-compete to become a viable contender again; His four-fight winning streak was snapped.
How did you score the fight?
