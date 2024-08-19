Fans Demand Dana White Cut 'Pathetic' UFC Fighter After Fourth Straight Loss
UFC fans are asking Dana White to cut Herbert Burns following his losing effort at UFC 305 on August 17.
Burns, the younger brother of former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, made an explosive entrance into the UFC in 2020 with a stunning knee knockout against Nate Landwehr in his promotional debut. This victory was one of only two wins in his four-year UFC career, as the Brazilian grappler went on to lose three consecutive fights before facing Jack Jenkins at UFC 305.
Hopes for a Burns resurgence were dashed when Jenkins systematically dismantled him, securing a TKO in the third round. This marked Burns' fourth consecutive defeat, and once again, his body language reflected a sense of defeat, mirroring his previous losses.
Fight fans haven't held back in their scathing reviews of Burns' performance, branding him 'pathetic' and demanding his removal from the UFC.
"Cut Herbert." One X user wrote. "Everytime he’s in there he dosent want to do it. Save him from himself he’s clearly only doing it for his paycheck."
"Dana please already cut this f****** frog from the promotion," Another demanded. "He doesn't belong to this league."
"Who let Burns into the UFC?" One fan commented. "Seriously, this guy seems like he's on a path to self-destruction"
Some were less kind...
"Herbert Burns is a pathetic fighter," One X user wrote. "I mean going to his back like that is just a horrible look."
"Herbert Burns might be the most pathetic UFC fighter i’ve ever seen," Another X user wrote.
Whether Burns is cut from the UFC is up to the UFC brass. Still, it's hard to argue with four straight finish losses.
