Former 2x UFC Champ Frank Mir's Daughter Dominates in Fury Grappling Debut
Undefeated in professional MMA and now in Fury Pro grappling, Bella Mir is steadily carving out her own identity --- beyond being known as Frank Mir's prodigious daughter.
Mir made an impressive debut in Fury Pro Grappling on December 28, submitting her opponent, Gabby Best, by Triangle-Armbar.
At just 21 years old, Bella boasts a 3-0 record in MMA, with her last appearance taking place at XFN 381 in 2022. Her close relationship with her father, Frank Mir, has been instrumental in shaping her development as a fighter.
"My dad is someone to ask advice from," Mir told Modern Wellness. "He’s more than just a workout partner, because he always has my best interests in mind so I think being around each other all the time definitely helps."
