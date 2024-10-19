Francis Ngannou Slumps 6'8" Opponent in MMA Return
Francis Ngannou has made a successful return to MMA.
In the main event of the inaugural PFL Super Fights event, Ngannou faced off against 6'8" Brazilian titan and former PFL champion Renan Ferreira. As the lineal MMA heavyweight champion, Ngannou carried the weight of great expectations—not just in his comeback from a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, but also as he navigated the profound grief of losing his son, Kobe, earlier this year.
Following some tentative action in the opening frame, Ngannou shot for a takedown and proceeded to bully Ferreira on the floor. After narrowly escaping a triangle-choke from Ferreira, Ngannou rained down heavy ground and pound, and sent Ferreira completely limp.
In his post-fight interview, Ngannou heartfeltly dedicated the win to Kobe. He explained that his next move in combat sports depends on his headspace.
"I hope they can remember his name, because without Kobe, we wouldn't be here tonight."
