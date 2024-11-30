MMA Knockout

Francis Ngannou Twists Jon Jones’ Words in MMA Super Fight Tease

Ngannou would still like to face Jones in MMA.

Ngannou (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) / Jones (GETTY IMAGES)

Francis Ngannou is still teasing Jon Jones about a potential super fight.

'Bones' defended his heavyweight belt at UFC 309 on November 16 and dismissed the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall in favour of potential UFC super fights. How about a cross-promotional super fight with Ngannou, the lineal UFC champion and newly crowned PFL super-fight king? That's what 'The Predator' is trying to achieve.

Jones recently made headlines for a series of Thanksgiving tweets aimed at his haters on X, where he remarked that "being called a 'duck' pays better than most of you internet tough guys. ... God's blessings hit different, stay mad."

On November 30, Ngannou twisted Jones' blessings comment into his own soft fight callout.

"Blessings make haters uncomfortable," Ngannou wrote. "But they can't change it. There's only one fight, the right fight that will multiply your blessings."

Jones narrowly avoided Ngannou in 2022-2023, where the Cameroonian champion left the UFC amid contract disputes. It's doubtful that UFC CEO Dana White will greenlight a cross-promotional contest with the PFL, but there is a slim chance it could happen in the future with the growing Saudi Arabian presence in combat sports.

