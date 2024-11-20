Free Agent Lorenz Larkin Weighs His Options: A UFC Comeback in Sight?
Strikeforce, UFC, and Bellator veteran Lorenz 'The Monsoon' Larkin is now a free agent.
The dangerous striker is weighing up his options after finishing his tenure with PFL-Bellator, potentially ending his run in the promotion with a record of 8-3 (1NC).
Larkin, 38, revealed the news in an Instagram story on November 20 (courtesy of Combat Sports Today on X).
"Your boy is officially a free agent," Larkin exclaimed. "Me and my team can officially start talking to other promotions. ... I'm excited to see who wants an exciting welterweight."
With PFL and Bellator officially merged, Larkin's options for A-tier promotions include the UFC, re-signing with PFL-Bellator, or ONE Championship. The latter may not be ideal, as ONE is deviating from the MMA formula and focusing on Muay Thai, but Larkin has a history with the UFC, which could be rekindled.
Larkin joined the UFC when the promotion absorbed Strikeforce in 2011, he concluded his run in Strikeforce with wins over Robbie Lawler and Gian Villante. He went 5-5 in the UFC, most notably defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal, and Neil Magny.
Check out some of Larkin's highlights, courtesy of MMA Freaks on YouTube:
