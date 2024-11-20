MMA Knockout

Free Agent Lorenz Larkin Weighs His Options: A UFC Comeback in Sight?

MMA veteran Lorenz Larkin reveals he is officially a free agent.

Strikeforce, UFC, and Bellator veteran Lorenz 'The Monsoon' Larkin is now a free agent.

The dangerous striker is weighing up his options after finishing his tenure with PFL-Bellator, potentially ending his run in the promotion with a record of 8-3 (1NC).

Lorenz Larkin knocks out Mukhamed Berkhamov with an elbow at Bellator 290/ / Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG

Larkin, 38, revealed the news in an Instagram story on November 20 (courtesy of Combat Sports Today on X).

"Your boy is officially a free agent," Larkin exclaimed. "Me and my team can officially start talking to other promotions. ... I'm excited to see who wants an exciting welterweight."

With PFL and Bellator officially merged, Larkin's options for A-tier promotions include the UFC, re-signing with PFL-Bellator, or ONE Championship. The latter may not be ideal, as ONE is deviating from the MMA formula and focusing on Muay Thai, but Larkin has a history with the UFC, which could be rekindled.

Larkin joined the UFC when the promotion absorbed Strikeforce in 2011, he concluded his run in Strikeforce with wins over Robbie Lawler and Gian Villante. He went 5-5 in the UFC, most notably defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal, and Neil Magny.

Check out some of Larkin's highlights, courtesy of MMA Freaks on YouTube:

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

