Fury FC 100 Live Results & Highlights – Shimon Smotritsky vs. Sam Kilmer
Fury FC is set to kick off its 2025 schedule with a milestone event when Fury FC 100 goes down today (January 12) at Imagen Venues in Houston, TX.
Top Prospects Collide At Fury FC 100
The card boasts three professional MMA title fights, and in the night’s main event Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Shimon Smotritsky and Sam Kilmer will square off for the Fury FC welterweight belt.
Justice Torres will attempt to defend his featherweight title for the first time in the co-main event when he meets fellow Fury FC veteran Cameron Graves, who previously captured the belt in 2019 and defended it once before losing to current UFC featherweight Fernando Padilla in 2021.
The card’s final professional title fight will see Alden Coria challenge flyweight titleholder Paris Moran, who claimed the division’s belt from Albert Trujillo last year and defended it twice before he moved up to bantamweight and scored a 31-second knockout in his most recent outing.
Fury FC 100 also includes a number of other intriguing bouts featuring some of MMA’s top prospects, and promotional gold will also be on the line during the night’s prelim fights with amateur title bouts between lightweights Jordan Garcia and Shawn Tillman and bantamweights Anthony Johnson and Jose Cordova.
The prelims for Fury FC 100 set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (January 12) on the promotion's Facebook page before the main card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Fury FC 100 Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Shimon Smotritsky vs. Sam Kilmer – For the Fury FC Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Justice Torres vs. Cameron Graves - For the Fury FC Featherweight Championship
• Paris Moran vs. Alden Coria – For the Fury FC Flyweight Championship
• Hector Saenz vs. Malik Lewis
• Gabriel Echavarry vs. Azjavkhlan Baatar
• Tony Toro vs. Damion Nelson
• Reese Watkins vs. Christopher Ewert
• Josh Motsinger vs. Isaiah Monroe
• Bekah Irwin vs. Julia Moore
• Jacob Silva vs. Justin Longoria
Fury FC 100 Preliminary Card (Facebook, 2:30 p.m. ET)
• Damion Oranday vs. Cristian Lopez
• Sean Kennard vs. Craig Willingham
• Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Cordova – For the Fury FC Amateur Bantamweight Championship
• Jordan Garcia vs. Kenneth Thomas – For the Fury FC Amateur Lightweight Championship
• David Puente vs. Martin Pineda
• Juan Luis Gutierrez vs. Nicholas Martinez
• Jaden Nguyen vs. Noah Nwadei
• Gage Harper vs. Jacob Lira
• Jose Alcantar vs. Isaias Pereira
• Alan Gonzales vs. Jaymez Ramon
• Christien Lloyd vs. Isaiah Gonzales
