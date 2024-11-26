'I Don’t Believe' - UFC Star’s Take on Conor McGregor Verdict Sparks Controversy
UFC Lightweight Rafael Fiziev has some strong opinions about Conor McGregor's civil court case.
A civil court jury in Dublin found McGregor, the MMA fighter-turned-millionaire, liable for sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand at a hotel back in Dec. 2018 following a night of partying and cocaine use.
Hand claims McGregor forced himself on her, pinning her to a bed after telling him she didn't want to have sex. McGregor has denided the sexual assault accusations and plans to appeal the court's decision, which ordered the Irishman to pay an estimated $250K in damages to Hand.
Fiziev On McGregor Sexual Assault: "I Don't Believe This S***"
McGregor's court case has got a lot of people talking, including Rafael Fiziev, the #11-ranked lightweight contender who refuses to believe McGregor raped Hand.
"I don't believe for this s***," Fiziev told Submission Radio (h/t: Home of Fight). "I think when people have a lot of money like him, when he have money, when he have hype, when he have glory, all of this stuff... Sometimes you shoot some woman and this woman is like a bomb, you know? You just wanna spend like some night with her but she wanna f*** your life."
The term "gold digger" was used as a label for Hand by McGregor's lawyer, with McGregor testifying her allegations were fabricated. McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, claiming their sex had been consensual.
"I think he stay not on the good place and not on a good time," Fiziev said of 2018 McGregor. "I think the lady, she just going to report him because she wanted something from him. I don't believe for this, these stories like that— because people also like sometime wanna lie because of money."
Fiziev's comments on McGregor were met with much backlash online.
Conor McGregor's PR has taken a hit as a result of the court case ruling, losing out on his first brand deal yesterday as well as his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey (which he sold to Proximo Spirits in 2021) being pulled from select store shelves in the UK this week, according to a new report from Metro.
Conor McGregor Loses First Brand Deal Days after Court Ruling
