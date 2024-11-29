Islam Makhachev's Next Fight Inches Closer, but Contract Still Unsigned
Islam Makhachev is rumored to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025.
UFC 311 is headless, with a solid co-main event between former light heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka.
Makhachev is reportedly booked for a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight title fight. But now, Makhachev's manager, Rizvan Magomedov, has stated that no contracts have been signed for the January PPV.
"No [the contract has not been signed]," Magomedov told Ushatayka. "We personally have not signed or received anything yet, but we are preparing for January 18..."
With the event a little over a month away, fans can hold out for a big announcement from the UFC, hopefully during their next major PPV at UFC 310.
UFC 311 currently has ten announced fights:
- Kevin Holland vs. Reiner de Ridder
- Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
- Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
- Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
- Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
- Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
