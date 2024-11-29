Jamahal Hill Issues Fiery Response to Jiri Prochazka - 'We're Not the Same'
Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka are heating up ahead of their UFC 311 clash on January 18.
Prochazka kicked off after 'Sweet Dreams' questioned his fight IQ, tweeting at Hill on November 26: "Don't speak about my performances, fight IQ and all these things. In your last fight [UFC 300] you didn't show nothing, really."
Jamahal Hill Responds, 'You Got Dominated, I Got Caught. There's a Huge Difference'
Hill replied to Prochazka on his YouTube channel on November 28, highlighting their shared experience fighting Alex Pereira. Prochazka was finished twice, while Hill was knocked out early at UFC 300.
"Are you kidding me?" Hill exclaimed. "So we had the same opponent in our last fight, right? your last performance? You got dominated! Dominated, and knocked out. Completely shut down, completely exposed., and then got done bad, bro. ... I got caught, you got dominated. There's a huge difference.
"You literally had your ponytail leaning to the left --- I hope you wear that same ponytail [in our fight] so I can lean that motherf***** to the left right back for you. ... I put on dominant performances, you just survive and get a win."
Hill and Prochazka are currently registered as the co-main event to UFC 311 in Los Angeles, California. The event is rumored to be headlined by Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Old Rival Explains Underrated Reason Why Jon Jones Is so Dominant in the UFC
- Aljamain Sterling: UFC Champ Dvalishvili Denying Nurmagomedov 'on Principle'
- 'Step up and Fight,' 6x UFC Champ Says It's Time Jon Jones Faced His Biggest Threats
- PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.