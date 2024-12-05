'Mark of the Beast': UFC Fighter Links Elon Musk's Brain Chip Technology to Biblical Prophecy
Bryce Mitchell might be one of the most colorful personalities in the UFC.
'Thug Nasty' gained recognition for his elite grappling, becoming only the second fighter to execute a Twister submission inside the Octagon. However, his recent popularity stems from more than just his skills. From carrying a Bible and shouting "Freedom!" like Braveheart during his UFC introductions to sharing his belief that the Earth is flat, he's captured attention for his eccentricities as well.
Mitchell's latter point has again put him in the headlines, this time targeting tech Oligarch and soon-to-be-minted co-lead of Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk.
'Communism Like the World Has Never Seen,' Mitchell Rips Musk
Speaking on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Mitchell slammed Musk's Neuralink technology.
"Elon Musk is a liar," Mitchell remarked. "He's trying to destroy humanity. And anybody that ever trusted him, they've been deceived. ... This is the prime example of how evil he is. He's actually selling micro chips that go in into people's heads, acting like he's some damn doctor.
"Brother, that's the mark of the beast," Mitchell exclaimed when Bisping said he wanted a Neuralink chip. "That chip is the mark of the beast. ... That is the type of technology that the Anti-Christ is gonna put in people. When you start getting these chips in the head, they’re going to monitor everything you buy, everything you sell. ... Basically, it’s going to be communism like the world has never seen."
Mitchell possibly refers to Revelation 13:16-17, which describes the mark of the beast forcing people of all statuses --- rich or poor, free or enslaved --- to receive the mark on their right hands or foreheads. Without it, they would be unable to buy or sell, symbolizing total economic and social control.
"... I'm telling you, the future of technology is a few humans are gonna use it to control the rest of humans, and that's what's happening. The Bible has said that for thousands of years... When you see a guy like Elon Musk putting chips in people’s brains, acting like he’s a doctor – his cars suck, he’s never been to space. He can’t go to space… He knows the Earth is flat. He’s a lying rat b******."
