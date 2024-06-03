MMA Today: Tyson-Paul Postponed, UFC Saudi Arabia Card Revealed & More
June began with the UFC's 22nd trip to New Jersey for UFC 302, which saw Islam Makhachev extend his UFC winning streak to 14 by defeating Dustin Poirier with d'arce choke in round five.
Despite Dana White's disagreements regarding the pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking, saying Saturday night that current heavyweight champion Jon Jones should still hold that distinction, Makhachev's 26-1 record can not be overstated. His future opponents and possibilities are bountiful.
UFC 302 Aftermath: Islam Makhachev Keeps Options Open For Next Title Defense
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Rescheduled Due to Ulcer Incident
For those who planned to watch Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson either live in Arlington, Tex., or for free with a Netflix subscription, it's no longer happening on July 20.
In a release on Friday afternoon, Most Valuable Promotions revealed that the bout was postponed concerning a Tyson ulcer flareup that caused a media firestorm on Memorial Day.
"During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," part of the statement read.
Boxing News: Fans React after Netflix Postpones Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight
Paul and Tyson both acknowledged that this was just a bump in the road. The fight will remain at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and will remain exclusive to Netflix for the world to watch.
A new date has yet to be announced. The fight marks Paul's first in-ring appearance since December, while Tyson has not competed since Nov. 2020. For now, only time will tell how the fight moves forward and whether or not anything surrounding it will change in any capacity.
UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card Unveiled
As has been routine in recent months, White took to social media to announce a highly-anticipated non-pay-per-view card scheduled for Aug. 3 in Saudi Arabia. Even though the card is two months away and subject to change, the projected main card is below, per the promotion.
- Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, bantamweight
- Co-Main Event: Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque, welterweight five-rounder
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon "Chito" Vera, bantamweight
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez, women's strawweight
- Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweight
The UFC's trip to Saudi Arabia is the second of 2024, as the promotion puts together a Fight Night card for June 22, headlined by a No. 1 contender middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.
The Return of Conor McGregor To the UFC
The highly anticipated grudge match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is under a month away at UFC 303. However, a sense of foreboding has stirred in fans as the heavily-anticipated press conference was postponed on its day of scheduling.
Fans, professionals, and pundits who have travelled to see the event will be sorely disappointed with the news. No new date has been announced, and no reason for the cancellation has been given. We can only hope McGregor vs. Chandler isn't at risk.
UFC 303 Promo Featuring Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Co-Main Event Revealed
What's Coming Up?
From several UFC events to major boxing cards, including the returns of Gervonta Davis and Nate Diaz, MMAKO will have your fight fix covered no matter the circumstances. As for the MMA leader, it's off to Louisville for another "Fight Night" card Saturday night.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.