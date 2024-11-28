PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights
The 2024 PFL season will come to a close this Friday (November 29) when the 2024 PFL World Championship takes place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Ten PFL Title Fights In Riyadh
The main event is a featherweight title bout between 2022 PFL Tournament winner Brendan Loughnane and the undefeated Timur Khizriev, who is hoping to cap off his first year in the PFL by claiming featherweight gold.
The co-main event also features another undefeated talent in last year’s PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Champion Dakota Ditcheva, and she’ll face former UFC title challenger Taila Santos to decide the winner of this year’s women’s flyweight tournament.
Impa Kasanganay will look to win back-to-back light heavyweight tournaments when he meets Dovlet Yagshimuradov, plus two beaten fighters from Russia will square off for welterweight gold when Magomed Umalatov takes on Shamil Musaev.
Former Bellator titleholder Brent Primus will try to collect another belt when he meets Gadzhi Rabadanov in the lightweight finals after Denis Goltsov and Oleg Popov throw down to crown this year’s heavyweight champion, and the event also features four title bouts for PFL MENA as well as a number of intriguing showcase matchups.
The action is set to kick off at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday morning with the showcase bouts and PFL MENA finals before the six 2024 PFL World Championship fights start at 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live result and highlights from all the action!
PFL 2024 World Championship (ESPN+, 1:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev – For the PFL Featherweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva vs Taila Santos – For the PFL Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov – For the PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
• Magomed Umalatov vs. Shamil Musaev – For the PFL Welterweight Championship
• Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov – For the PFL Lightweight Championship
• Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov – For the PFL Heavyweight Championship
PFL MENA 2024 Championship (ESPN+, 7:15 a.m. ET)
• Abdelrahman Alhyasat vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani – For the PFL MENA Featherweight Championship
• Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Omar El Dafrawy – For the PFL MENA Welterweight Championship
• Ali Taleb vs. Rachid El Hazoume – For the PFL MENA Bantamweight Championship
• Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Georges Eid – For the PFL MENA Lightweight Championship
• Hattan Al Saif vs. Lilia Osmani
• Mansour Barnoui vs. Alfie Davis
• Slim Trabelsi vs. Abraham Bably
• Gabriel Braga vs. Jeremy Kennedy
• Asael Adjoudj vs. Jose Perez
• Costello Van Steenis vs. Joao Dantas
