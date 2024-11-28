PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights

⚖️2024 #PFLWorldChampionship Official Weigh Ins underway!



2024 PFL Women’s Flyweight Title bout is official



Dakota Ditcheva: 124.9 lbs

Taila Santos: 125 lbs



[ #PFLWorldChampionship | Friday, Nov 29th | 1PM ET | ESPN+] pic.twitter.com/hpjyPQuNvu