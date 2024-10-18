PFL Live Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou's Return to MMA
The lineal MMA heavyweight champion returns on October 19 to make a statement in the PFL. Cameroon's Francis Ngannou makes his highly-anticipated return to the cage after a largely successful stint in boxing.
'Battle of the Giants' features three title fights and a host of exciting matchups. In the marquee fight, Ngannou takes on Brazilian destroyer Renan Ferreira, a 6'8" striker who claimed the PFL 2023 world championship with a streak of knockouts.
In the co-main, Cris Cyborg finally returns to MMA to take on PFL champion Larissa Pacheco. And in the feature fight, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defends his belt in a rematch with England's Fabian Edwards.
Fans are also privy to an exciting matchup between AJ McKee Jr. and Paul Hughes to kick off the main card,
MMAKO will be here to provide live results and updates throughout the night. This space will go live on Saturday, October 19, at 1:30 pm ET.
PFL Battle of the Giants Live Results & Highlights
(Results will display here)
