Resurfaced Viral Photo Showcases UFC Legends In Their Sparring Element Ahead Of UFC 309
Current UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in his final days of preparation ahead of his title defense against Stipe Miocic next Saturday at UFC 309 in New York City.
In an Instagram post from Jones, which later resurfaced on the ESPN MMA 'X' account Sunday, a familiar ex-champion was seen helping Jones get in fight shape 11 years ago.
Enter Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion who is considered by many as one of the greatest fighters in the sport's history.
Jones and Silva are intertwined in many respects. Despite primarily competing in two different divisions throughout the primes of their careers, both men have a plethora of attributes in common. For one, striking was the main forte. Ahead of the Miocic fight, Jones has won five UFC fights by KO/TKO. Meanwhile, Silva won 11 out of 17 fights by the same method, with each finish arguably more brutal than its previous.
Silva's last UFC fight was in October 2020, when he suffered his third-straight loss, falling to Uriah Hall by unanimous decision. Silva then tried his hand at boxing, and he currently has a 2-1 record, not including his exhibition fights.
Jones has contemplated retirement ever since becoming the UFC heavyweight champion last March. He told Kevin Iole last Thursday that if he were to beat Miocic, he would be more interested in fighting Alex Pereira than unifying the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall.
Jones then tweeted a follow-up to his interview remarks, confirming the Pereira fight would be bigger regarding how his career is remembered when he does officially retire.
"As at this point in my career, every decision is rooted in purpose," Jones wrote last Friday. "My journey isn’t dictated by hype or outside opinions—it’s about crafting a legacy that speaks for itself, one step at a time. I’m here to do what’s right for my career and my legacy, with a vision that’s clear and unshakable. Focused, driven, and in complete control of myself. The story continues, and it’s unfolding exactly as I’ve envisioned.
Regardless of one's opinion, Jones and Silva's impact on MMA can never be understated – both were ahead of their time, as was the competition in which they competed against.
