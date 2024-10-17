Sean O'Malley Says Renewed UFC Veteran Put Lightweight Division on Notice
Sean O'Malley and his coach think one rejuvenated UFC veteran has put the lightweight division on notice.
Renato Moicano has been on a roll as of late. The Brazilian bruiser is fresh off a brutal second-round TKO finish over Benoit Saint-Denis via doctor's stoppage. Suddenly, Moicano has gone from a tough out at featherweight to a potential contender at 155 pounds.
O'Malley and Tim Welch believe big things could be in store for Moicano.
BELAL MUHAMMAD GIVES BLEAK OUTLOOK ON CONOR MCGREGOR'S FIGHTING FUTURE
Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch Heap Praise on Renato Moicano
On a recent episode of the "TimboSugarShow," Sean O'Malley had a brief reaction to Renato Moicano's resurgence.
"At '55 he is a legit threat," O'Malley said.
Tim Welch thinks Moicano has set himself up for a big fight in the lightweight division.
"He's strong as f***, he hits hard, it was a good move him going to 155, he trains at a really good team," Welch said. "I"m sure Dustin Poirier and him have trained quite a bit together, but that opens it up. I mean, Moicano, he's gonna get a big fight next I feel like."
UFC CEO Dana White has said that fans shouldn't expect to see Moicano back in action anytime soon. Moicano suffered a shoulder injury prior to his bout with Benoit Saint-Denis. While there is no word on when Moicano will be ready to fight again, he figures to be in for a battle with a top 10 opponent.
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMA Knockout on SI with a link back for the transcription.
ILIA TOPURIA THINKS MAX HOLLOWAY IS FIGHTING IN WRONG WEIGHT CLASS
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tom Aspinall Rips Francis Ngannou’s PFL Opposition: ‘The Elite Guys Are in the UFC'
- Dominick Cruz Eyes 3 Former Champs in ‘Last Chunk’ of UFC Career
- Conor McGregor Teases Mike Perry News, Turki Alalshikh ‘Mega Announcement’
- (Exclusive) Johnny Eblen Talks Career Plans, PFL Super Fights PPV
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.