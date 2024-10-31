Shavkat Rakhmonov Reacts to UFC 310 Cancellation, Calls for Interim Title
Shavkat Rakhmonov has maintained a friendly relationship with Belal Muhammad following Muhammad's withdrawal from their welterweight title fight at UFC 310.
Rakhmonov addressed the cancellation in a post on October 31, wishing Muhammad a speedy recovery and calling out any contenders for an interim title fight.
"Wishing Belal a quick recovery," Rakhmonov wrote. "We'll meet when you're back at 100%. For now, I'm ready to take on any contender for the interim title at UFC 310."
'Nomad' is currently ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division, behind Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. However, there’s uncertainty about Edwards' and Usman's claims for another title shot, prompting fans to consider other contenders to replace Muhammad at UFC 310.
One such fighter is No. 4 Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC), who hasn't fought since March. Otherwise, No. 7 Ian Garry (15-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) is the clear go-to. Garry has already called out Rakhmonov for the fight in a post on October 31.
For now, UFC 310 is without its marquee title fight. In the meantime, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight championship against newcomer Kai Asakura.
