Top Contender Issues Backhanded Prediction for Ian Garry vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Joaquin Buckley is optimistic about Ian Garry's chances against welterweight boogeyman Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
'New Mansa' was originally scheduled to face Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa on December 15, but welterweight champion Belal Muhammad pulled from his fight with Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310, forcing Garry to step in against 'The Nomad' on relatively short notice.
Buckley: Garry Wins by 'Skin of his Teeth' at UFC 310
Buckley is now scheduled to face former interim champion Colby Covington, still in Tampa, but that hasn't stopped him from predicting the outcome of Garry vs. Rakhmonov.
"I think Ian Garry is going to win by the skin of his teeth just like the rest of the wins he's had," Buckley said in an interview with Middle Easy. " ... He does a good job of staying safe and surviving. ... I can see Ian Garry getting his hand raised by decision."
Garry himself vows to "shock everyone else's world." In a recent YouTube video, 'The Future' exclaimed that the prospect of fighting 18-0 Rakhmonov "excites" him.
"Everybody's turning him [Rakhmonov] down," Garry said on YouTube. "18-0, 18 finishes. That excites me. That doesn't scare me, that excites me. Everyone in the world thinks the guy is the boogeyman in the division. I'm gonna go out there December 7th and shock everyone else's world."
