UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Card, Start Time, Betting Odds, Stream
The UFC is back in New York for its annual mid-November pay-per-view attraction, featuring arguably the most significant heavyweight title fight in promotional history – Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, for Jones' heavyweight title.
Jones vs. Miocic At Madison Square Garden
The backstory of this fight is well-documented. Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title four years ago to test the waters at heavyweight. Upon seeking new challengers, Jones sat out for three years while the division was run by Miocic.
Miocic holds the record for most heavyweight title defenses with three, when he held the belt from 2016-2018 before regaining it from then-champion, Daniel Cormier, in Aug. 2020 at UFC 252.
Once eventual'champion Francis Ngannou walked away from the UFC after he and promotional brass could not come to terms on a new long-term contract, Jones made his return to the UFC, where he fought for the then-vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane in March 2023.
At 2:04 into the opening round, a submission-victory for "Bones" made him a two-division champion, adding to an already historic legacy that includes 15 title defenses and rivalries against the likes of Alexander Gustafsson (x2) and Cormier (x2).
Jones has toned down retirement talk all week with his sole focus on beating Miocic to cement his legacy as the best MMA fighter ever, and, in some people's minds, the best heavyweight ever.
“Right now, I’m focused on Saturday,” Jones said Thursday at the pre-fight presser. “Saturday is just a few days away, and that’s the biggest thing for me right now.”
Meanwhile, after Miocic lost to Ngannou in March 2021, he played the waiting game himself. By sitting out for over three years, Miocic leveraged himself to present an opportunity to win back the belt that was once rightfully his. He said that even if the betting odds sway differently, Miocic is focused on putting on his best performance.
"Vegas hates me. I’m gonna keep it that way.” Miocic said.
UFC 309 - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The running bout order is below, along with the odds, which are subject to change up until fight time. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (along with the televised portion at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) before transitioning to pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
UFC 309 Full Card Odds
• Jon Jones (-625) vs. Stipe Miocic (+455)
• Charles Oliveira (-245) vs. Michael Chandler (+200)
• Bo Nickal (-1350) vs. Paul Craig (+800)
• Viviane Araujo (+240) vs. Karine Silva (-298)
• Mauricio Ruffy (-900) vs. James Llontop (+600)
• Jonathan Martinez (+114) vs. Marcus McGhee (-135)
• Chris Weidman (-105) vs. Eryk Anders (-115)
• Jim Miller (+150) vs. Damon Jackson (-180)
• David Onama (-1200) vs. Roberto Romero (+750)
• Marcin Tybura (-148) vs. Jhonata Diniz (+124)
• Mickey Gall (-142) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+120)
• Bassil Hafez (+230) vs. Oban Elliott (-285)
• Veronica Hardy (-142) vs. Eduarda Moura (+120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
