UFC 309 Loser Leaves Opponent Hopping With Savage Leg Kicks
Marcus McGhee might be the next big thing at UFC bantamweight.
'The Maniac' came up against 'The Dragon' Jonathan Martinez in the featured prelim of UFC 309 on November 16. He showed off his dynamic striking and imposing 135 lbs frame in the first two rounds.
Martinez is notorious for being one of the most savage kickers in the bantamweight division, owing two of his last five wins to leg kicks.
Martinez started to adjust and land better strikes in the dying seconds of round two. This continued into round three, where he landed chopping leg kicks from his southpaw stance, which had McGhee literally jumping to avoid the damage.
Soon enough, Martinez hurt McGhee enough to hop around the Octagon, and it seemed the end was near. This was until Martinez, frustratingly, engaged the clinch and forfeited precious seconds in the fight. He stole round three, but it was too little too late as the bell rang and McGhee stole a unanimous decision, 29-28 across the board.
In his post-fight interview, McGhee admitted that Martinez definitely had him compromised with the kicks, and acknowledged that he is possibly the hardest kicker in the division. With the victory, fans will see McGhee enter the bantamweight rankings next week, likely in the No. 13 spot.
