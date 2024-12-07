UFC 310 Live Results & Highlights – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV tonight (December 7) for a UFC 310 card that will serve as the promotion’s final Pay-Per-View offering of 2024.
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
The main event will see Alexandre Pantoja attempt to defend his flyweight belt for the third time when he meets former RIZIN star Kai Asakura in the latter fighter’s promotional debut.
Asakura’s championship success in his native Japan encouraged the UFC to throw him straight into a world title fight against Pantoja, and “The Cannibal” will look to add another massive name to his already-impressive list of wins when the pair square off in Las Vegas.
The co-main event is a five-round welterweight title eliminator fight between undefeated talents Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry.
Rakhmonov was originally scheduled to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight belt at UFC 310 before “Remember the Name” withdrew from the event, and now “Nomad” will take on another undefeated fighter in Machado Garry with a title shot on the line.
The main card also features a possible heavyweight title eliminator between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, plus a pair of huge featherweight bouts with Bryce Mitchell taking on Kron Gracie and Nate Landwehr set to kick off the PPV against Doo Ho Choi.
The UFC 310 prelims include a featured bout between former light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes as well as former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling against the undefeated Movsar Evloev, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action leading up to the night’s stacked main card.
Bryan Battle was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC 310. His welterweight bout with Randy Brown will proceed as scheduled, and Battle will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Brown.
The prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (December 7), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – For the UFC Flyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
• Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
• Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
• Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
• Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
• Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
• Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
• Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
• Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
• Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski
