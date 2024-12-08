UFC 310: Movsar Evloev Outscrambles Aljamain Sterling, Improves to 19-0
Movsar Evloev's undefeated record and title hopes stayed intact with his 19th win at UFC 310.
Evloev reminded the world why he's a force to be reckoned with at 145lbs, outlasting former world champion Aljamain Sterling in a heavy showing of grappling. It was scrambles galore between Evloev and Sterling but in the end it'd be Evloev, who got his hand raised for what is his ninth-straight decision victory.
Only time will tell if that'll be enough to secure Evloev a shot at another undefeated fighter, the 15-0 champion Ilia Topuria.
Round 1
Sterling poured on the pressure right away against Evloev with a whole lot movement from the featherweights. Sterling lands a right hand before shooting for a takedown. Sterling doesn't let go of Evloev, dragging the Russian to the cage, getting ahold of his back.
Evloev got slammed by Sterling before getting a takedown of his own, toppling Sterling on the ground. Sterling tried to escape from underneath, landing elbows on Evloev to end the round.
Round 2
No time wasted for Sterling in the sequel round, grabbing a takedown on Evloev. Evloev returns to his feet and Evloev and Sterling scramble for advantageous position which Evloev manages to get. Evloev secured the back of Sterling, landing strikes from the top, having his way with Sterling.
The skilled Sterling quickly escapes but is controlled against the cage in the clinch. Sterling and Evloev would fire away once they were back on the feet, notably Evloev with a huge right hand before getting the fight to the canvas once again.
Evloev maintained control for the latter part of the round and stuffed a late takedown attempt from Sterling.
Round 3
Sterling capitalized on a spinning backfist attempt from Evloev, using that to close the distance and try a takedown along the fence. Evloev's defense holds up but not for long with Sterling grabbing another takedown. Sterling pressed Evloev against the cage.
Sterling got one more takedown before the momentum started to shift for Evloev, toppling Sterling for a moment, dragging him down. Evloev secures the back in a scramble, landing several shot punches in the final minute of the fight.
Official result: Movsar Evloev defeats Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
